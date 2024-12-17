Patrick Mahomes watched the final minutes of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday from the sidelines after hurting his ankle in the fourth quarter. Therefore, Andy Reid can’t guarantee whether the 2x NFL MVP will be under center against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

The Chiefs eventually found out Mahomes suffered a “mild” high ankle sprain, which is why he’s considered “week-to-week.” The three-time Super Bowl champion, however, has already warned Reid that he’ll be pushing to play this week.

“Yeah, I think that you have to,” Mahomes said. “That’s the reason you play this game, is to push to play. I’ll get to work in practice and try to push it to see where I can get to.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chiefs don’t seem to be worried about this situation, as Mahomes’ injury doesn’t appear to be serious. The quarterback also feels like he might be able to play in the weekend, though he made it clear to the coach and his teammates that he’ll accept whatever the team deems best for this game.

Advertisement

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a fourth quarter touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Advertisement

“But at the end of the day, I’m not going to put our team in a bad position. If I feel like I can play and go out there and win a football game, I’ll play and if I don’t feel like that’s the best-case scenario, I’ll let guys like Carson (Wentz) play. He’s a guy that’s won in this league as well. It’s just about pushing it this week, seeing where I’m at and making the best decision then,” Mahomes added.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Carson Wentz receives clear message from Chiefs HC Andy Reid after Patrick Mahomes' injury

Mahomes lets Reid know he won’t decide based on the schedule

Many agree that it would make sense for the Chiefs to rest Mahomes, as the defending Super Bowl champs have a challenging fixture on the horizon with a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled for Christmas Day.

However, the 29-year-old let everyone know that the decision of playing (or not) on Saturday will not be based on future games: “If I’m ready to go, I’m ready to go. I don’t think that game after is really going to affect it. If I’m not ready to go, I’ll have to wait and try to make it back for that one as well. Regardless of when we play that next game, these are important games we’re trying to win to get that bye and to get to that second round of the playoffs. We play three great football teams coming up, and I want to be as healthy as I can be and ready to play.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Chiefs News: Joe Thuney's clear message to Andy Reid after protecting Patrick Mahomes' blindside

Mahomes says current ankle injury isn’t as serious as in 2023

This situation also brings back memories of the 2023 NFL playoffs, when Mahomes picked up an ankle injury in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs star played through pain for the rest of the playoffs, leading his team to a memorable Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles. This time, however, the quarterback says the pain is lower.

Advertisement

“Jacksonville was worse, I would say,” Mahomes said. “Just, I mean, that one was pretty significant. This one didn’t feel good by any means, but the Jacksonville one, just the way I got caught, this last one, I kind of got my feet out at the very end. The Jacksonville one, I didn’t really get to. It’s responded better, quicker, I think that’d be the best thing to say. But I want to be in a better spot than I was in that next game going up against the Bengals, so I’ll try to see if I can get there.”