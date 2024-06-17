The Copa America is full of stars in its over 100 year history, such as Diego Maradona, Pelé, Zico, Romário, and Ronaldo, who have set enduring standards of excellence. Alongside contemporary stars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, and Neymar Jr., these iconic players have left an indelible mark on the tournament, captivating fans worldwide with their extraordinary talent and contributions to the beautiful game.

The Copa America is also a springboard for young up and coming players to make a name for themselves and in many cases get a big move to Europe or a move on to a bigger European club.

Below is the list of Transfermarkt’s 5 most valuable players of this year’s Copa America, the list is dominated by Brazilian and Argentines.

Vinicius JR – $193 million

Brazil forward Vinicius Junior

The Brazilian and Real Madrid winger is valued nearly at $200 million. Without a doubt Vinicius JR is a player of the present and the future, his form for Brazil has come under question but he has been a world star at Real Madrid.

Federico Valverde – $128 million

Federico Valverde against Johan Mojica

The future Real Madrid captain has been a world class leader for Uruguay and Real Madrid in his young career. A great passer and shooter of the ball Valverde is a complete player when attacking and defending.

Lautaro Martínez – $117 million

Lautaro Martinez

The Inter Milan striker has been excellent for the Serie A champions and with Argentina is starting to become the go- to striker ahead of the pack.

Rodrygo – $117 million

Rodrygo of Brazil gestures during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium on November 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Real Madrid winger is full of promise, known for his dribbling skills, vision, and ability to score crucial goals, Rodrygo continues to be a key player for both Real Madrid and the Brazil national team. His performances have earned him praise from fans and pundits alike, as he represents the next generation of Brazilian football stars poised to make a significant impact on the global stage.

Julián Álvarez – $96 million

No player has won so much at such a young age than Julián Álvarez, winner of Copa Libertadores, UEFA Champions League, Copa America, Club World Cup, and the FIFA World Cup are just some of his accolades. Julián Álvarez is also a skilled striker who could be on the move in search of more playing time at the club level.