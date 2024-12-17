As Connor Bedard scored the game-winning goal against the New York Islanders on Sunday, snapping the Chicago Blackhawks‘ losing streak at home. Their last win at United Center had been on Nov. 27. However, interim coach Anders Sorensen knows the team’s star could be producing at a bigger rate.

Bedard got off to a slower start to the 2024-25 NHL season, albeit he leads the team in assists and points, nevertheless. After his stellar rookie campaign in which he secured the Calder Trophy, many expected Bedard to have another superb jump in production, however, the team has struggled tremendously and it’s taken a toll on Bedard.

Sorensen made one of his main objectives to restore confidence in the 19-year-old and get him back to his best level. However, the interim coach in Chi-town made an honest statement on how Bedard has been affected by the coaching’s inefficiency in surrounding him with a suitable first line.

“[Bedard] has played with a lot of different guys throughout the year here,” Sorensen told media after Tuesday’s practice. “That’s part of it, too. You keep changing too much, sometimes it’s hard to find chemistry then. I don’t know if we can pinpoint one thing here or there. We got to do a better job as a group, as a staff and make sure that we’re figuring this out.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks takes the ice prior to the game against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at the United Center on December 09, 2023.

“I thought Connor’s last three, four games have been really good. I think he’s been getting pucks in the right areas, he’s getting pucks in motion, he’s created some stuff. So, really encouraged by that.”

Bedard sends special message to Sorensen

The magnitude of Bedard’s downfall in production may be understated or hyperbolized, regardless, it’s clear he hasn’t been at the top of his game. If Bedard is not at his best, the Blackhawks are doomed. That’s why Sorensen has been so open about getting Bedard comfortable on his system and making sure he can be a decisive factor night in and night out.

After Sorensen’s first five games behind the bench, an evolution can be noticed in Bedard’s game. He tallies seven points over this span and following his agonizing game-winner against the Islanders, Bedard sent a strong message to the interim coach in Chicago.

“He’s helped me out a bit, for sure,” Bedard told reporters postgame. “I feel like he’s really good with me, kind of one-on-one helped me out, and I think we play a little more aggressive, which it obviously benefits the offensive side. But I like to think I can make plays and produce, and that’s obviously what I wanna do.”

The Hawks will look to build on their current winds of change with a win during their visit to the nation’s capital in D.C. The Blackhawks will face the Washington Capitals on Dec. 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET.