Marcelo Bielsa’s side is excelling at the Copa America, with La Celeste having outscored four other national teams.

After two group-stage games in three of the four Copa America groups, Uruguay has emerged as a dominant force. Marcelo Bielsa’s team has showcased a vibrant style, scoring sensational goals and keeping clean sheets in both matches.

In their match against Bolivia, Uruguay not only scored 5 goals but also had scoring contributions from 5 different players. Their opening match against Panama ended with a 3-1 victory, with goals coming from three different players.

Statistically, Uruguay has been nearly flawless against teams they are expected to defeat convincingly. Their tally of 8 goals scored and 1 goal conceded after two games makes them the highest-scoring team at the Copa America.

Teams Uruguay Has Outscored

To put it into perspective, Uruguay has scored more goals in total than Argentina (3 goals), the USMNT (also 3 goals), Brazil (none), and Mexico (1 goal).

Roberto Fernandez (L) of Bolivia struggles for the ball against Ronald Araujo (R) of Uruguay during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Uruguay and Bolivia at Centenario Stadium on November 21, 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

This surprising statistic underscores the strength of Marcelo Bielsa’s team, who are emerging as dark horses and early favorites to challenge the likes of Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina in the tournament.