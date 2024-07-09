Drake goes all In for Canada at the Copa America with insane wager

Canadian rapper Drake recently made headlines with a bold online wager that Canada could upset World Cup winners Argentina at the Copa America. Known for his penchant for betting, especially on Canadian sports teams, the 37-year-old rapper has never shied away from making daring bets.

In the semifinal matchup between Canada and Argentina, the Toronto native placed a hefty $300,000 bet on Jesse Marsch’s side, despite Canada having suffered a 2-0 defeat to Argentina in their opening Copa America match.

Argentina, who is having a disappointing tournament has been reliant on individual brilliance, and have seen Lionel Messi powering through despite a hamstring injury. Conversely, Canada, with only two goals scored in the competition, reached the semifinals by upsetting Venezuela in a penalty shootout. A potential victory over Argentina to reach the Copa America final would undoubtedly mark the greatest achievement in Canadian soccer history.

Drake’s Betting History

Drake has amassed billions in wagers, notably through roulette on Stake, a prominent crypto casino where he holds a portion of. He frequently bets six and seven figures on major sporting events, although many of his high-stakes wagers have not yielded successful returns.

Drake’s bet on Canada at Stake

Despite this, he has seen success in Super Bowl bets, winning $1.15 million on the Chiefs in 2024 following a $700,000 wager the previous year that netted him $1.48 million. However, his betting track record in high-profile sports events often leans towards losses, contributing to the emergence of the infamous “Drake Curse.”