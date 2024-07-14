Argentina play Colombia in the 2024 Copa America final tonight, so many are wondering whether Lionel Messi will suit up for the defending champions in Miami.

The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here. The 2024 Copa America takes place tonight, when Argentina and Colombia battle it out for the continental glory at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. But of course, the question many are making is whether Lionel Messi will play for La Albiceleste today.

At 37, the Inter Miami star continues to be one of, if not the most influential player on Earth, and all eyes are on him whenever his team takes the field. This time won’t be different, as Messi is expected to start for Argentina against Colombia tonight.

Leo was troubled with a muscle injury during this Copa America, which is why he missed the group stage finale against Peru. And even though he still didn’t look at his best in the quarterfinal against Ecuador, Messi played the full 90 minutes in the semifinal win over Canada. And he felt better in that game.

“Honestly, I was calm and wasn’t worried about scoring or not. I just wanted to feel good. In the first match against Canada, I felt good. Then I got injured against Chile, and in the recent match (against Ecuador), I didn’t feel comfortable. But now against Canada, despite how tough it was and the condition of the pitch… everything… I felt much better,” Messi said.

Lionel Messi of Argentina smiles during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina.

Argentina’s predicted lineup vs Colombia in 2024 Copa America final

While coach Lionel Scaloni hasn’t confirmed the lineup yet, Argentina are expected to play Colombia with pretty much the same starting eleven that beat Canada in New Jersey.

Gonzalo Montiel or Nahuel Molina at right-back seems to be the only doubt in Scaloni’s mind right now. Apart from Messi, Argentina will chase the 2024 Copa America title with the iconic Angel Di Maria from the get-go, in the winger’s last international match.

Argentina’s predicted lineup vs Colombia: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel or Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo de Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Angel Di Maria