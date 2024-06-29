Lionel Messi is the best player for Argentina in the Copa America 2024. However, the legend won't be available against Peru.

Lionel Messi had a spectacular start in the 2024 season with Inter Miami. That’s why, hopes were really high about what he could do with Argentina in the Copa America 2024.

Messi’s numbers this year are extraordinary in the MLS with 12 goals and 13 assists in 12 matches. Furthermore, with a roster full of stars, the famous Albiceleste are clear favorites to defend the title.

As it happens with other veteran like Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Euro 2024, no one knows for sure if this is the last big tournament for Leo playing for the national team.

Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Argentina vs Peru?

Lionel Messi will not play for Argentina against Peru due to a muscle injury in his right leg. During the previous match facing Chile, Leo felt something was wrong with the adductor and medical staff immediately treated the thigh on the pitch.

It’s important to remember that Argentina already clinched the first place of Group A. Considering they have nothing to play for, Messi can get some rest looking toward the quarterfinals.

However, according to recent reports, there’s a growing sense of concern among the coaching staff regarding Leo’s situation. The Argentine squad will play next Thursday at Houston in the start of the knockout stages and Messi’s status is uncertain.