Lionel Messi left the 2024 Copa America final in tears as he suffered an ankle injury, Messi continues a battered first half of 2024.

In what could be Lionel Messi’s final game in an Argentina kit, the GOAT was not his best during the tournament, showing his age, not at the skill level, but the health level. Messi came into the tournament having suffered a hamstring injury during the MLS season with Inter Miami.

Messi’s hamstring came back to haunt him as he was out for the final game of the group stage of Argentina against Peru. Messi did return against Ecuador but again was not at his best, despite a goal against Canada in the semifinals, Messi has looked like a shell of himself at the Copa America.

Against Colombia in the final Messi again had issues this time with his ankle and while he survived the first half a miss step in the second half forced the World Cup winner off the field.

Video of Messi’s hurt ankle

Already reports are coming out that Messi may miss the MLS All-Star game and could be out of the Leagues Cup when his duty with Inter Miami resumes.

Messi’s ankle is visibly swollen and he could miss at least three weeks so it can heal, but that is depending on the severity of the injury.