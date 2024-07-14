In what could be Lionel Messi’s final game in an Argentina kit, the GOAT was not his best during the tournament, showing his age, not at the skill level, but the health level. Messi came into the tournament having suffered a hamstring injury during the MLS season with Inter Miami.
Messi’s hamstring came back to haunt him as he was out for the final game of the group stage of Argentina against Peru. Messi did return against Ecuador but again was not at his best, despite a goal against Canada in the semifinals, Messi has looked like a shell of himself at the Copa America.
Against Colombia in the final Messi again had issues this time with his ankle and while he survived the first half a miss step in the second half forced the World Cup winner off the field.
Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.