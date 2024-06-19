Lionel Messi is the greatest player to ever play for Argentina, he has won three international titles with the albiceleste, but how many of those titles are the Copa America.

Lionel Messi’s Copa America titles with Argentina: How many has he won?

Lionel Messi‘s journey in the Copa America spans over a decade, marked by highs, lows, and ultimately triumphs that solidify his status as one of the greatest footballers in history.

Messi’s early Copa America campaigns were characterized by close calls and frustrations. Despite his individual brilliance, Argentina fell short in several tournaments, including the 2007 final where they lost to Brazil 3-0. Messi’s talent was evident, but success on the international stage remained elusive. Argentina with Messi also were defeated in 2015 and 2016.

The turning point came in 2021, when Messi led Argentina to victory in the Copa America held in Brazil. Throughout the tournament, Messi displayed exceptional skill and leadership, guiding his team through tough matches to reach the final against Brazil.

Lionel Messi’s only Copa America title

In a tense and closely contested match against Brazil, Angel Di Maria’s goal secured a 1-0 victory for Argentina, marking Messi’s first major international trophy with his country. The win was particularly poignant for Messi, who had faced criticism and pressure over the years to deliver silverware for Argentina.

Now in 2024 in the United States, Messi will look to win his second Copa America with Argentina and his fourth international title with the national team in the last 5 years.