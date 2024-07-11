In a dramatic conclusion to the thrilling Copa America semifinal, Colombia clinched a 1-0 victory over Uruguay despite being down to 10 men, amidst a chaotic brawl between players and fans in the stands.

Brawls at the conclusion of major South American competitions are not unprecedented; viewers familiar with Copa Libertadores or World Cup qualifying matches would attest to this. What was unprecedented, however, was witnessing players directly engaging with opposing fans in the stands.

Following Colombia’s narrow victory, tensions escalated when Uruguayan players noticed their families, surrounded by Colombian supporters, being subjected to abuse. Darwin Nunez was the first to rush into the stands in an attempt to extract his family. Another Uruguayan player hurled a chair into the crowd, and police officers were struck by both Colombian fans and Uruguayan players.

Luis Suarez on Uruguay-Colombia Melee

Post-match, Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez commented, “It all starts with unnecessary showboating by [Miguel] Borja in the middle of the field. He is a professional who must demonstrate greatness in these matches. The other day [against Brazil] we won and greeted each opponent. It’s disrespectful. He should show some appreciation for the opponent and the sadness they have on the other side, but… the powers above see everything and it always comes back.”

Regarding his future with the national team, where Marcelo Bielsa rarely utilized the talented attacker, Suarez remained reticent: “Now is the time to stand together as a group during these difficult moments and rise with strength to reverse this tough situation.”

AUF President Ignacio Alonso’s Statement

Addressing the incident, AUF President Ignacio Alonso stated, “The Uruguayan players had an instinctive and natural reaction to protect children, women, family members, and fellow players facing aggression. The situation was handled very sensibly given the circumstances.”

Players involved in the ordeal included Mathías Olivera, Brian Rodriguez, Matías Viña, Sebastián Cáceres, José María Giménez, Ronald Araujo, and Darwin Nunez.