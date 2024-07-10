During the 2024 Copa America semifinals, VAR missed a potential red card for Davinson Sanchez after an apparent punch to Jose Maria Gimenez's stomach in the Colombia vs. Uruguay match.

Colombia and Uruguay faced off in the 2024 Copa America semifinals. During the first half, controversy erupted as Davinson Sanchez appeared to punch Jose Maria Gimenez in the stomach. Despite the incident, VAR missed a potential red card for the Colombian defender.

The 2024 Copa America is nearing its conclusion. With Argentina defeating Canada in the first semifinal, it was time for Colombia and Uruguay to determine the second finalist and set up an intense match against the Albiceleste.

During the first half, Daniel Munoz saw red after elbowing Manuel Ugarte. However, Colombia could have lost another player as well. Davinson Sanchez appeared to punch an Uruguayan player in the stomach, but the referees missed this incident.

Watch: Davinson Sanchez appears to punch Jose Maria Gimenez in the Colombia vs. Uruguay game

The Colombia vs. Uruguay match featured an intense first half. Colombia struck first when James Rodriguez delivered a precise assist to Jefferson Lerma, who headed the ball into Uruguay’s net.

As the first half neared its end, tensions flared in the midfield. Cameras captured Manuel Ugarte taunting Daniel Munoz, prompting an aggressive response from the Colombian defender, who retaliated with an elbow to Ugarte. This resulted in Munoz receiving his second yellow card, followed by a red card.

The red card dealt a significant blow to Colombia. However, the Cafetaleros narrowly avoided further damage earlier in the game. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) missed a potential foul when Davinson Sanchez appeared to punch Uruguay’s center-back Jose Maria Gimenez in the stomach during a corner kick. Gimenez, an Atletico Madrid player, fell to the ground and checked his body to ensure he was unhurt.

During Munoz’s incident, VAR notified match referee Cesar Arturo Ramos, leading to Munoz’s red card. On social media, fans are questioning why the same attention wasn’t given to Davinson Sanchez’s punch on Gimenez.