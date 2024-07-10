Following their elimination from the 2024 Copa America, Uruguay players, including Darwin Nunez, clashed with Colombian fans in the stands of Bank of America Stadium.

The 2024 Copa America semifinals were a nightmare for Uruguay. Besides their tough elimination against Colombia, Darwin Nunez and some of his teammates started a massive brawl with the rival’s fans in the stands of the Bank of America Stadium.

After a great group stage, Uruguay arrived at the semifinals as a top contender to win the Copa America this year. However, Colombia stunned them and advanced to the final with a 1-0 score.

Following their elimination, some Uruguayan players stayed on the field to process the defeat. Nevertheless, some of them faced off with Colombian fans, with cameras catching Darwin Nunez punching several of them.

Watch: Darwin Nunez fights with Colombian fans in the stands

The semifinals of the 2024 Copa America were disastrous for Uruguay. Despite having an extra player since the beginning of the second half, the Charruas were unable to defeat Colombia and were eliminated from the tournament.

Jefferson Lerma scored the only goal of the game, sending Colombia to the final. Due to this outcome, Uruguayan players showed their frustration both on and off the field.

At the end of the game, cameras caught a massive brawl in the stands of the Bank of America Stadium. The clash was between Colombian fans and some players of the Uruguay national team, including Darwin Nunez.

According to Jose Maria Gimenez, center back of Uruguay, Colombian fans were very rude towards their families, which is why the players jumped into the stands to defend their relatives.

“I hope that those who are organizing this will be a bit more careful,” Gimenez said. “It’s a complete disaster; our family is suffering because of some people who drink two glasses of alcohol and don’t know how to handle it.”