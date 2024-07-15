Lionel Messi couldn’t finish the 2024 Copa America final against Colombia, but it didn’t matter. At 37, the record Ballon d’Or winner got to celebrate yet another title with Argentina, which is why he took to social media with an emotional post.

“The Copa America is over, and the first thing I want to do is thank everyone for the messages and greetings,” wrote Messi, who provided a quick injury update after being subbed off in the final. “I am fine, thank God, and I hope to be back on the field soon, enjoying what I love most.”

Messi had to deal with a muscle injury early in the Copa America, but when it looked like he left that behind, he found himself in pain again in the final. Even though he tried to stay on the field for as long as possible, Leo eventually had to go to the bench.

Messi broke down in tears as he was subbed off, fearing his absence could prove costly for Argentina. But the truth is Messi’s ankle was swollen and in very bad shape, and his teammates still managed to get the job done for him.

via Instagram: leomessi

Messi happier than ever in Argentina, dedicates Copa America to Di Maria

Apart from addressing his status, Messi explained how happy he feels with this new achievement with the Argentine national team, dedicating this Copa America title to Angel Di Maria, who’s retiring from international soccer.

“I am very happy, especially because we achieved the goal we had set, and although Fide (Angel Di Maria) is leaving us, he does so with another trophy. The older players, like him, Ota (Nicolas Otamendi), and myself, experienced it with special emotion, alongside other teammates who have played in several tournaments and bring their experience, and with a group of young players who give it all in every play,” Messi said.

“We are a team and also a family, a spectacular group. Thank you to everyone who supported us; this team has a bright present and a bright future. Go Argentina!,” he added.