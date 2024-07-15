With Argentina and Spain emerging victorious this summer, on Bolavip we'll let you compare the 2024 Copa America champions with the UEFA Euro 2024 winners by voting the best player in each position.

Copa America vs Euro 2024 champions poll: Choose the best players betwen Argentina and Spain

It’s been an exciting summer for the soccer community, with the 2024 Copa America and the UEFA Euro 2024 taking center stage in the last month. In the end, Argentina and Spain were the ones who emerged victorious in their respective continents.

Led by the illustrious Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste defended their crown in the United States to become the most successful side in Copa America history with an impressive 16 titles.

La Furia also became the winningest team in Europe, as their fourth European Championship success means Spain are no longer tied with Germany at three titles each.

Argentina and Spain are expected to face off at the 2025 Finalissima at some point next year to determine who’s the best continental champion. But before that day comes, on Bolavip we’re giving you the opportunity to compare these continental champions by voting the best players in each position.

Lionel Messi of Argentina (left) and Rodri of Spain.

GK: Emiliano Martinez or Unai Simon?

Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez once again played a pivotal role in Argentina’s road to the title, making crucial saves that included stopping two penalties in the shootout against Ecuador in the Copa America quarterfinals. Once again, he won the Golden Glove of the tournament. Unai Simon, on the other hand, came up with big saves to help Spain take down the likes of Germany, France, and England.

RB: Gonzalo Montiel or Dani Carvajal?

Gonzalo Montiel did an amazing job in stopping Alphonso Davies in the semifinal against Canada before being given an even bigger task with Colombian Luis Diaz in the final, but the defender was up to the challenge. Veteran full-back Dani Carvajal, meanwhile, continued to defy Father Time by helping Spain win the Euros shortly after helping Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League.

CB: Cristian Romero or Robin Le Normand?

Cristian ‘Cuti’ Romero had yet another unforgettable tournament with Argentina, proving he’s one of world’s best center-backs. As for Robin Le Normand, his presence in Spain’s starting lineup has been unquestionable throughout the Euros.

CB: Lisandro Martinez or Aymeric Laporte?

Lisandro Martinez proved he was ready to replace Nicolas Otamendi, forming a solid duo with Cuti Romero at the back. Aymeric Laporte, on the other hand, proved his doubters wrong as the Al Nassr defender showed he can still shine on the international level despite the prejudice for playing outside Europe.

LB: Nicolas Tagliafico or Marc Cucurella?

Nicolas Tagliafico may have a low profile but his incredible ability to defend is impossible to go unnoticed, and he once again has been great for Argentina at the 2024 Copa America. Marc Cucurella also played a key role for Spain at left-back, with a constant energy to help both in offense and defense.

CM: Enzo Fernandez or Rodri?

Enzo Fernandez didn’t get off to a strong start but never lost his spot in Argentina’s starting eleven and finished the 2024 Copa America on a high note. Rodri, meanwhile, was the leader of a young Spanish team both on and off the field, with such a strong performance that he was named the Euro MVP.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister or Fabian Ruiz?

Alexis Mac Allister was untouchable for Lionel Scaloni throughout the 2024 Copa America, as the Liverpool star is Argentina’s brain in the middle of the park. Fabian Ruiz was also important for Spain, pulling the strings at many moments of the Euro 2024.

RM: Rodrigo De Paul or Lamine Yamal?

Perhaps one of the toughest decisions to make, as their roles are different despite the similarity in their positions. Rodrigo De Paul‘s level at the 2024 Copa America was simply fantastic, as he continues being the heart and soul of Argentina. Lamine Yamal, on the other hand, broke all kinds of records as the teenager was just amazing for Spain in the Euro 2024.

CAM: Lionel Messi or Dani Olmo?

Even if injuries troubled him throughout the tournament, Lionel Messi continued to draw much of the attention at the 2024 Copa America as he led Argentina to yet another title at the age of 37. Dani Olmo was crucial for Spain though, making fans forget about Pedri’s injury by scoring against Germany and France before a goal line clearance in the final that felt like he had scored again.

LM: Angel Di Maria or Nico Williams?

Angel Di Maria bid farewell to international soccer in the best possible way, proving that he still had a lot left in the tank even at 36. Nico Williams, on the other hand, has already etched his name into Spain’s history at just 22, with a fantastic performance in the final that included the opening goal against England.

ST: Lautaro Martinez or Alvaro Morata?

Even though Julian Alvarez was the starter, Lautaro Martinez proved to be Argentina’s most influential striker at the 2024 Copa America, leading the scoring charts with five goals, including the extra-time winner in the final against Colombia. Alvaro Morata‘s stats at the Euro 2024 were not as impressive, but at the end of the day, he was still Spain’s captain in their fourth European Championship title.