Copa America 2024 comes to an end on Sunday, July 14. Find out who will win the golden boot and the historical scorers of the competition.

As Copa America 2024 draws to a close on Sunday, July 14, the race for the prestigious Golden Boot heats up. With Argentina and Colombia set to face off in the final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, all eyes are on the tournament’s top scorers.

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina leads the Golden Boot race with four goals. The Inter Milan star has been prolific, scoring twice against Peru, once against Canada, and once against Chile during the group stage.

While Martinez is the frontrunner, the competition is still open with two matches left: the third-place play-off between Uruguay and Canada, and the highly anticipated final between Argentina and Colombia.

Who is leading the race for the Copa America 2024 Golden Boot?

Currently, Lautaro Martinez of Argentina is leading the race for the Copa America 2024 Golden Boot with four goals. Here is a detailed look at the complete table:

1- Lautaro Martinez (Argentina): 4 goals

2- Salomon Rondon (Venezuela): 3 goals

3- Julian Alvarez (Argentina): 2 goals

4- Jhon Cordoba (Colombia): 2 goals

5- Luis Diaz (Colombia): 2 goals

6- Darwin Nuñez (Uruguay): 2 goals

7- Maximiliano Araujo (Uruguay): 2 goals

8- Folarin Balogun (United States): 2 goals

9- Vinicius Junior (Brazil): 2 goals

10- Eduardo Bello (Venezuela): 2 goals

11- Jose Fajardo (Panama): 2 goals

12- Daniel Muñoz (Colombia): 2 goals

Who are the top scorers of Copa America 2024?

Copa America, with over a century of history, has showcased some of the greatest talents in soccer. Here are the all-time top scorers in the tournament’s storied history: