One of the shining lights of an up-and-down Copa America for the USMNT has been striker Folarin Balogun.

USMNT: Folarin Balogun vows to leave it all on the field against Uruguay

It was not the season Folarin Balogun would have liked. A move to Monaco after scoring 22 goals for Reims in Ligue 1 resulted in a disappointing campaign of just 8 goals in 32 games.

Questions had been raised about Folarin Balogun on the USMNT after the striker hit a skid in his scoring touch. The Brooklyn-born striker showcased his talent at the Copa America with two good goals in group play so far: one against Bolivia and one against Panama.

Working hard and covering for the USMNT when the team went down a man, the most dangerous player on the field in the 1-2 loss to Panama was inexplicably removed in favor of Ricardo Pepi in the middle of the second half.

Folarin Balogun took to social media to rally fans

A day removed from the shocking loss to Panama, the Monaco striker took to social media to thank fans who turned up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and vowed to give everything he has to defeat Uruguay on Monday.

Balogun wrote on social media, “Thank you to the 65,000 fans cheering us on last night! Apologies we couldn’t bring you the win but we will leave it all out there for our final group game!”

The USMNT faces an uphill battle against Marcelo Bielsa’s high-scoring Uruguay, as the US needs to defeat Uruguay and hope for a series of circumstances to go through to the quarterfinals.