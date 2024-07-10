In a report issued by TSN PR, an estimated 18% of Canadians tuned in to watch Jesse Marsch’s side play against Argentina.

In a 2024 Copa America, which will be seen as a major success, Canada will either finish fourth or third in the tournament—a position no one expected for Jesse Marsch’s side.



Along the way, the team recorded their only win against Peru but were also held scoreless for every game they played except their 1-1 penalty kick win over Venezuela.



Still, the Jesse Marsch project is off to a “good” start as Canada is the best-positioned Concacaf team at the 2024 Copa America, and many fans tuned in to watch the game from the comfort of their own homes.

How many people watched Argentina vs. Canada?

According to TSN PR, an estimated 6.9 million viewers tuned in to watch Canada drop a 2-0 defeat to Argentina. The Argentine victory positions them to play against the winner of Uruguay vs. Colombia on Sunday.

Alphonso Davies of Canada battles for possession with Nahuel Molina of Argentina during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Canada, their Copa America is also not over as they will take on the loser of the semifinal between Uruguay and Colombia to determine who will finish third.

Despite the lack of goals, the Canadians are starting to look toward a brighter future under Jesse Marsch’s leadership.