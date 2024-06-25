Argentina will be playing against Chile on the second Matchday of the group stage of Copa America 2024, in a key game to dream about qualification.

What happens if Argentina lose, win or tie with Chile in Copa America 2024?

Argentina were obligated to deliver a great performance in the opening match of the Copa America 2024 against Canada, as they were the reigning champions of the tournament and the World Champions in Qatar.

And so it was, Lionel Messi’s team had no problems in overcoming Canada and managed to defeat them with a comfortable 2-0 victory with goals from strikers Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

Argentina is now the leader of Group A after the draw between Chile and Peru, and is getting closer to qualifying for the knockout round, with hopes of lifting the cup twice in a row.

What happens if Argentina beat Chile?

If Argentina win over Chile, they will already be securing their ticket through the knockout stage regardless of what happens in their last game against Peru.

Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina. Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

What happens if Argentina and Chile draw?

If the match ends in a draw, Argentina will be left with 4 points and will remain in first place. A single point against Peru in the last match would be enough to achieve the goal of qualifying.

What happens if Argentina lose to Chile?

If Chile manages to defeat Argentina, Lionel Scaloni’s team would be in second place behind Chile (depending on the result between Canada and Peru) and would define their destiny in the last match against Peru.