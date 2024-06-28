Argentina will face Peru in the final match of Group A, having already qualified for the next round of Copa America 2024.

Argentina is the reigning champion and undoubtedly one of the favorite teams to win the Copa America 2024. It only took them 2 matches to seal their qualification for the next round, and now they will play against Peru with an almost entirely alternate lineup.

In the opening match, Lionel Messi’s team had to play against Canada, who were playing their first match ever in a Copa America. La Albiceleste had no problems in the match as was expected and managed to defeat Alphonso Davies’s team 2-0.

After the big win in the opening match, Argentina had to face Chile in what seemed to be the toughest match for Lionel Scaloni’s team in the group stage because of the rivalry both teams have. And so it was, when everyone thought the match would end in a 0-0 draw, Lautaro Martinez appeared with a last time winner goal to seal the qualification to the next round.

Now, Argentina have to play against Peru and Lionel Scaloni is going to make some team changes in order to give some rest to his players: “These two wins give us the chance to play those who haven’t had the opportunity yet.”

Lionel Scaloni, coach of Argentina. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

What happens if Argentina beat Peru?

If Argentina win against Peru, they will qualify regardless of the match between Canada and Chile.

What happens if Argentina and Peru draw?

If the match ends with a draw between both teams, Argentina will qualify for the next round regardless of the match between Canada and Chile.

What happens if Argentina lose to Peru?

If Peru manage to defeat Argentina, Lionel Messi’s team will also qualify for the next round because they have 6 points while Peru and Chile have only 1 point.