Colombia and Panama meet in the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2024 in an electrifying and decisive duel. Where James Rodríguez’s Colombia seeks to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

Colombia in its first group stage match beat Paraguay 2-1. In their second match they faced the Costa Rican national team, which they beat 3-0 with a masterful performance by James Rodríguez.

In the last match of the group stage, they faced Brazil, led by Vinicius Jr, with whom they drew 1-1. This result was enough to advance as first in Group D.

What happens if Colombia beats Panama?

If Colombia win against Panama, they will qualify directly for the semifinal and face the winner of the key between Brazil and Uruguay.

What happens if Colombia and Panama draw?

If Colombia draw in this Quarterfinal Match, at the end of regulation time, it will be decided by penalties who is the team that goes to the semifinals.

What happens if Canada lose to Venezuela?

If Colombia lose to Panama, they will be definitively eliminated from Copa America 2024 and Panama will be the one who advances to the next phase.