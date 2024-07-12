With the Copa America 2024 coming to an end, the next step to establish is when and where the next edition will take place. Ecuador is one of the strongest options, but Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and the United States are also in the run.
Although there’s no confirmed date yet, the Copa America is expected to be played between June and July 2028. The first and most relevant alternative that Conmebol is considering as main host, is Ecuador. Quito, Guayaquil, Manta and Cuenca are some of the potential venues ready to receive the next edition of the Copa America.
On the other hand, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay agreed to join and also try to host the Copa America 2028. The last time one of this countries had the privilege of organizing this tournament was in 2011, when Argentina hosted the 43rd edition of the Copa America.
Could the United States host the Copa America again in 2028?
According to Brazilian website O Globo, there’s a chance that the Copa America 2028 takes place in the United States. In addition to World Cup 2026 and the Olympics 2028, the US are interested in organizing the most important competition in the continent for a second consecutive time.
