Brazil will meet Costa Rica in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Discover when, where, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA right here.

Brazil, one of the top title contenders, will face Costa Rica in Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Get all the essential details here, including the exact date, kickoff time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States. Don’t miss this exciting game on ViX Premium, available for just $4.99 in the USA!

The Copa America begins for one of the top contenders for the championship: Brazil. Vinicius Jr.’s team boasts great individual talent, although they have not yet fully gelled as a collective unit, considering the caliber of players in their squad.

Nevertheless, they demonstrated promising form in recent friendly matches against tough opponents, which undoubtedly makes them favorites. Their opponents will be Costa Rica, who primarily see this tournament as an opportunity to gain experience. Facing Brazil, they are clearly the underdogs, but they will strive to achieve a positive result.

When will the Brazil vs Costa Rica match be played?

Brazil will take on Costa Rica in Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage on Monday, June 24th, at 9:00 PM (ET).

Brazil vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Brazil vs Costa Rica in the USA

It is the debut of Brazil, one of the top contenders for the title, against Costa Rica, who knows they must play a perfect game to stand a chance against the Brazilians.

The 2024 Copa America is the premier viewing event this summer in the USA, showcasing the best teams and players from the continent from June 20th to July 14th.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, Univision NOW, Fox Sports, FOX Network.