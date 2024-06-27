The second matchday of the 2024 Copa America will see the USMNT take on Panama. Here, find out how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

Where to watch Panama vs USA live in the USA: 2024 Copa America group stage

The United States Men’s National Team will continue their journey at the 2024 Copa America by taking on Panama in Atlanta. ViX Premium will bring this exciting inaugural game to you for just $4.99 in the US!

Watch Panama vs USA live in the USA on ViX Premium

The Stars and Stripes started their campaign on the right foot, claiming a 2-0 win over Bolivia in Arlington. Will Gregg Berhalter’s side build on that victory to take another step towards the Copa America quarterfinals?

Panama, on the other hand, come from a 3-1 loss to Uruguay in their debut. This means Thomas Christiansen’s side has no margin for error if it wants to make the Copa America knockout phase.

When will the Panama vs USA match be played?

The game between Panama and the United States Men’s National Team will be played on Thursday, June 27, at 6:00 PM (ET) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Christian Pulisic in action for the USMNT.

Panama vs USA: Time by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 3 PM

How to watch Panama vs USMNT in the USA

The United States Men’s National Team will take on Panama to get closer to the 2024 Copa America quarterfinals. Subscribe to ViX Premium and enjoy this must-watch game in the US with plans starting at only $4.99!

With the 2026 World Cup in sight, the 2024 Copa America is the competition to watch in the USA this summer. ViX Premium has rights to broadcast all 32 Copa America 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the inaugural game between Argentina and Canada.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, and Univision NOW.