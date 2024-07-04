Venezuela are set to clash with Canada in the highly anticipated 2024 Copa America quarterfinals. Catch all the action by tuning in through TV broadcasts or live streaming in the USA.

Venezuela are gearing up to face Canada in the highly anticipated quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa America. Fans across the U.S. can tune in to catch every thrilling moment live on ViX Premium. For just $4.99, viewers can ensure they don’t miss a beat of this pivotal showdown.

Get ready for a showdown of epic proportions! Venezuela, one of the tournament’s biggest surprises, comes in riding high after securing three wins in a group dominated by heavyweights Ecuador and Mexico. Their historic advance to the quarterfinals has captured the attention of fans everywhere.

Led by standout star Yeferson Soteldo, Venezuela now sets its sights on the semifinals. Standing in their way is Canada, one of the few Concacaf teams to make it this far. With Alphonso Davies leading the charge, Canada emerged from a challenging group featuring Chile, Peru, and Messi‘s Argentina. Now, they aim to continue their impressive run, but first, they’ll need to topple a resilient Venezuelan squad.

When will the Venezuela vs Canada match be played?

Venezuela are gearing up to take on Canada in a thrilling 2024 Copa America quarterfinal encounter slated for Friday, July 5th at 9:00 PM (ET).

Canada defender Moise Bombito – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Venezuela vs Canada: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Venezuela vs Canada in the USA

Canada and Venezuela find themselves with a prime opportunity to reach the semifinals without facing a tournament heavyweight. Both squads are eager to capitalize on this advantageous path. Fans craving the excitement of this pivotal matchup can secure front-row access by subscribing to ViX Premium for just $4.99, ensuring they don’t miss a single moment of the action.

The 2024 Copa America has become the summer’s marquee event across the United States, spotlighting elite teams and stars from Concacaf and Conmebol from June 20 to July 14. With ViX Premium offering exclusive coverage of all 32 matches, including Spanish commentary, this anticipated clash between Venezuela and Canada.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports.