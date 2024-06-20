Argentina and Canada face off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, in the 2024 Copa America opening game tonight.

Argentina vs Canada: How many will attend the 2024 Copa America inaugural match?

It’s that time of the year. Argentina and Canada kick off the 2024 Copa America today, when they face each other at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, at 8:00 PM (ET). And of course, many wonder how many fans will show up.

Unsurprisingly, a full-house is expected for this highly anticipated game. 71,000 spectators are expected at the Mercedes Benz-Stadium for the Copa America opener between Argentina and Canada tonight.

CONMEBOL announced Tuesday tickets for this exciting match have been sold out, with more than 70,000 fans expected to attend the first match of the 2024 Copa America in Atlanta.

What’s the record attendance for a Copa America game?

Many Copa America attendance records have been set in 2016, when the United States also served as hosts in the centenary edition of the oldest international tournament in world soccer.

Mexico fans celebrate a goal from Oribe Peralta #19 to take a 2-0 lead over Jamaica during Copa America Centenario at Rose Bowl on June 9, 2016 in Pasadena, California.

However, the largest crowd at a Copa America game remains the 1989 final between Brazil and Uruguay, with 170,000 fans witnessing the hosts hard-fought, 1-0 triumph over La Celeste at the iconic Maracana, whose capacity was eventually reduced to nearly 79,000.

The most attended Copa America fixture in this century is the 83,263 crowd that showed up at the Copa America Centenario group stage game between Mexico and Jamaica at Rose Bowl on June 9, 2016.

The second-most attended Copa America match that year was the final between Argentina and Chile, with 82,026 witnessing La Roja’s victory on penalties at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.