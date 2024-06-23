Why is Ederson not playing for Brazil in Copa America 2024?

Brazil arrives at this tournament with high expectations of winning the trophy they were unable to achieve against Argentina in 2021 at the Maracana stadium. The goalkeeper of that final, Ederson, will not be present in the Copa America 2024.

Ederson’s season was not his best despite winning the Premier League title with Manchester City. The goalkeeper suffered muscular injuries that sidelined him for a while.

Brazil’s goalkeeping has always been a problem for coaches in recent times, as they have two world-class goalkeepers like Ederson and Alisson, but whenever one played the other was benched. This year, Ederson will not be the starting goalkeeper and will not be on the bench either.

Ederson out of Copa America 2024

The reason why Ederson Moraes is not going to be in Brazil’s roster is because he had suffered a fractured right eye socket in the match against Tottenham for the Premier League.

The replacement for Ederson Moraes will be Rafael, a goalkeeper with extensive experience in Brazilian soccer. The 34-year-old goalkeeper has played for Cruzeiro, Atlético Mineiro and is currently experiencing a great moment at São Paulo.

Dorival Junior will count with this 3 goalkeepers for Copa America 2024: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Athletico Paranaense) and Rafael Pires (São Paulo).