Mexico had a dismal debut against Jamaica. Despite the win, many questions remain unanswered as El Tri looks to secure victory against Venezuela.

Why is Edson Alvarez not playing for Mexico against Venezuela in Copa America 2024?

Mexico’s 1-0 victory over Jamaica in their first Group B match of the Copa America served as a stark reminder of the current state of the Mexican national team. Nevertheless, Mexico now has the opportunity to advance to the next round despite their lackluster performance.

Next up is Venezuela, who secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ecuador. Venezuela has been on the rise, notably achieving wins over Paraguay and Chile in 2023 World Cup qualifying, along with draws against Brazil and Peru.

One key absence for this crucial match will be Mexico captain and West Ham United star Edson Alvarez.

Why is Edson Alvarez not with Mexico?

Edson Álvarez had to leave the game against Jamaica in the Copa America in the 28th minute. The West Ham star fell on the field and could not continue; he had to be taken off on a stretcher.

Edson Alvarez’s goal kept Mexico alive against Honduras.

Alvarez received immediate medical attention, and Luis Romo came on as his replacement. Alvarez suffered a biceps femoris injury and will miss the remainder of the Copa America.