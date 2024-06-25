Mexico’s 1-0 victory over Jamaica in their first Group B match of the CopaAmerica served as a stark reminder of the current state of the Mexican national team. Nevertheless, Mexico now has the opportunity to advance to the next round despite their lackluster performance.
Next up is Venezuela, who secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ecuador. Venezuela has been on the rise, notably achieving wins over Paraguay and Chile in 2023 World Cup qualifying, along with draws against Brazil and Peru.
One key absence for this crucial match will be Mexico captain and West Ham United star Edson Alvarez.
