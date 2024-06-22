The experienced goalkeeper from Galatasaray Fernando Muslera is not going to be part of Uruguay’s squad for the Copa America 2024.

Why is Fernando Muslera not playing for Uruguay in Copa America 2024?

Uruguay arrives at Copa America 2024 with high expectations of repeating its historic achievement from 2011 in order to become the country with the most Copa America titles (15) on the continent. Fernando Muslera was part of that champion team but now he is not on Marcelo’s Bielsa roster.

Muslera is the fourth most-capped player in the Uruguay national team with 133 games. He has also participated in 4 World Cups and 5 Copa Americas, making him an icon for Uruguay.

Marcelo Bielsa presented the list of players who will be representing Uruguay in the Copa America 2024 and the 38-year-old goalkeeper is not part of the squad. Many people may wonder why Bielsa took this decision.

Fernando Muslera out of Copa America 2024

Fernando Muslera won’t be part of Uruguay’s squad for the Copa America 2024 because he retired from national team the past 25th of April.

Muslera’s retirement was a hard blow for the Uruguayans, who will no longer be able to count on the experienced goalkeeper from now on, but coach Marcelo Bielsa has already found his replacement.

Muslera’s natural replacement is 31-year-old Inter Brazil goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, who has already played for Uruguay at the Qatar 2022 World Cup and is coming off a great season with the Brazilian team.