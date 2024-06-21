Mexico it's going to be in the Copa America 2024 once again but their iconic goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is out of Jaime’s Lozano squad.

Why is Guillermo Ochoa not playing for Mexico in Copa America 2024?

Mexico will compete again in the Copa America 2024. Their last participation was back in 2016 when the tournament was also hosted by the United States, where they were eliminated 7-0 by Chile with Guillermo Ochoa as goalkeeper.

Ochoa has been a key player in Mexico’s history, he joined the small group of players to play in 5 World Cups, along with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and his former teammate Andres Guardado, among others.

The experienced goalkeeper played a total of 151 matches for the national team where he kept a clean sheet for 65 games.He was very important in the 2014 World Cup with a marvelous performance against the mighty Brazil. Many people may wonder why this iconic goalkeeper is out of the roster.

Guillermo Ochoa out of Copa America 2024

Guillermo Ochoa won’t be part of Mexico’s squad for the Copa America 2024 due to a decision from the coach Jaime Lozano to make a generational change where young players begin to have more prominence.

In addition, the former Malaga goalkeeper will have to look for a new club as he will not renew his contract with Salernitana of Italy when it expires.

The goalkeepers that Jaime Lozano selected to replace the iconic Guillermo Ochoa are: Angel Malagon (America), Jose Raul Rangel (Chivas) and Julio Gonzalez (Pumas).