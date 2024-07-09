Colombia brace for a pivotal clash against Uruguay in the semifinals of Copa America 2024, but they'll have to do it without their key star, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado. Stay tuned as we detail the reasons behind his absence.

Colombia are gearing up for a pivotal showdown with Uruguay in the Copa America 2024 semifinals, but they’ll have to do so without one of their key players, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado. The absence of Cuadrado, a vital cog in Colombia’s lineup, has raised questions and concerns among fans and analysts alike.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado has emerged as a standout Colombian footballer over the past decade, particularly excelling in Serie A throughout his extensive professional career, notably with Juventus, where he amassed over 200 appearances.

His contributions extended to the international stage, with a notable highlight being his pivotal role in Colombia’s impressive quarterfinal run at Brazil 2014, where he stood out as one of the tournament’s top assist leaders alongside Tony Kroos. While Cuadrado’s experience promises to be invaluable in the upcoming semifinals, it’s worth noting he won’t feature against Uruguay.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado out against Uruguay

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado‘s absence will be keenly felt as Colombia prepare for a crucial clash against Uruguay in their quest for the 2024 Copa America final. Despite his seasoned prowess, Cuadrado, sidelined since a late 2023 Achilles tendon injury while playing for Inter Milan, will not grace the field in this pivotal match nor any potential final.

The Colombian coach had no choice but to omit him from the Copa America squad due to his ongoing recovery, a decision that underscores the significant impact of his absence on Colombia’s lineup. This unfortunate setback has ruled him out for the remainder of the season, leading to his exclusion from the Copa America.