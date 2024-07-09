Colombia are eyeing a spot in the Copa America 2024 final, with their clash against Uruguay set to determine their fate. Here we will analyze what happens if Luis Diaz’s team wins, loses or draws this momentous duel against Uruguayans.

Colombia is staring down a historic opportunity as they gear up for the Copa America. This prestigious tournament has been dominated by the big three of Conmebol, leaving only a handful of teams able to boast the honor of reigning over South American soccer.

Luis Diaz and his squad are looking to replicate their sole triumph from the distant 2001 tournament, their only continental conquest to date. With a roster brimming with talent, Colombia have a legitimate shot at reclaiming glory 23 years later. However, their path to the top won’t be easy, as they first need to navigate a formidable challenge from Darwin Nunez’s Uruguay.

What happens if Colombia lose

Colombians eager to relive the glory of 2001, could face a tough reality with a potential defeat on the horizon. This setback could manifest in two ways: a loss in regulation time or a heart-wrenching penalty shootout. In the first scenario, Uruguay triumphs by outscoring Colombia in the 90 minutes.

Should the match end in a tie, it will skip extra time and head straight to penalties, where a shootout loss is the second potential pitfall. Regardless of the outcome, a defeat would see Colombia vying for third place against the loser of the other semifinal. This scenario would undoubtedly be a bitter pill for fans hoping for a championship repeat.

What happens if Colombia win

Colombian fans are eagerly anticipating a thrilling showdown, hoping for a victory over Uruguay that would set up a title clash against the winner of the other semifinal. Luis Diaz‘s squad has two clear paths to victory: securing the win by outscoring their opponents within the regulation 90 minutes or prevailing in a dramatic penalty shootout if the match ends in a draw.

James Rodriguez of Colombia – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

It’s important to note that, unlike the European Championship, the Copa America semifinals do not feature extra time. This rule underscores the urgency and intensity of the 90-minute battle, with a penalty shootout looming as a decisive factor if the match remains tied.

What happens if Colombia tie

In the knock-out stage, a tie is the last possible outcome. However, since a winner must advance to the final and the loser will contend for third place, tie-breaking criteria come into play. We’ll delve into all the scenarios that ensure a definitive winner if the match remains even. Initially, the teams play the standard 90 minutes.

If Colombia and Uruguay end in a draw, the match proceeds directly to penalties—there’s no extra time. Each team takes five penalty shots, with the team scoring the most goals emerging as the winner. If the tie persists, the penalty shootout continues in a sudden-death format until one team fails to score and the other converts their shot, deciding the match.