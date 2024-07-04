Julian Alvarez has been one of the best players for Argentina in recent years. However, the striker won't start in the game against Ecuador of Copa America 2024.

Why is Julian Alvarez not starting for Argentina vs Ecuador in Copa America 2024 quarterfinals?

Julian Alvarez became a key factor to help Lionel Messi and Argentina win the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Now, the player of Manchester City wanted to have the same role during Copa America 2024.

It all began great for Alvarez scoring the first goal of the tournament in a 2-0 victory over Canada. Then, the forward was also a starter in the second match of the group stage facing Chile.

At that moment, Argentina clinched the top spot in Group A and Julian Alvarez got some rest in the game against Peru. Now, it was time for his return in the quarterfinals with Ecuador.

Why is Julian Alvarez not starting today for Argentina vs Ecuador?

Julian Alvarez is not starting today for Argentina against Ecuador due to a tactical decision by coach Lionel Scaloni. Considering Lionel Messi is ready to go, there was only one spot available on attack.

In this scenario, Scaloni chose Lautaro Martinez over Alvarez because the star of Inter Milan has been superb in Copa America 2024 scoring four goals in three matches (two coming off the bench).

This is the starting lineup for Argentina vs Ecuador: Dibu Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Nico Gonzalez, Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez.