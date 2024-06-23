Brazil’s national team is a clear candidate to win the Copa America 2024, as they are looking for redemption after losing the final of the last edition at the hands of their big rival, Argentina.

Richarlison has been a crucial piece since his first games in Brazil’s national squad. He helped his team win Copa America 2019 by scoring a goal in the final and also scored against Argentina in 2021, although the goal was disallowed for offside.

The former Everton striker played a total of 48 games for his country, scoring 20 goals and providing 8 assists in his national career so far. Many people may wonder why Dorival Junior left him out of the squad for Copa America 2024.

Richarlison out of Copa America 2024

Richarlison will be out of Brazil’s squad for Copa America 2024 due to a thigh injury suffered at Tottenham. He wasn’t called up for the friendly matches against the United States and Spain, in the hope that the player would recover from his injury, but in the end he was unable to recover.

Coach Dorival Junior explained the situation when asked about it at the press conference: “Richarlison has not been called up for the Copa America because of a new injury he has suffered. He is not available, he had a new injury and that is why he is not on the list”.