Tottenham striker Richarlison is missing from the Brazilian national team squad for the entire 2024 Copa America, including the highly anticipated quarter-final match against Uruguay. Here's the reason why.

After a 1-1 draw against Colombia in their final group stage match, Brazil secured second place with 5 points in Group D and will now face Uruguay in the 2024 Copa America quarter-finals. However, they will be without the services of Tottenham striker Richarlison

Richarlison has been a vital asset to Brazil since his debut, playing a key role in their Copa America 2019 triumph by scoring in the final and netting again in the final against Argentina in 2021, though that goal was disallowed.

The former Everton striker played a total of 48 games for his country, scoring 20 goals and providing 8 assists in his domestic career to date. Despite his great contributions to the national team, he was not called up by Dorival Junior and many may wonder why.

Richarlison out of quarter-final match against Uruguay

Richarlison is sidelined for the crucial match against Uruguay due to a thigh injury sustained while playing for Tottenham. He missed the friendly matches against the United States and Spain in the lead-up to the 2024 Copa America in hopes of recovering, but ultimately, he was unable to make a full recovery.

Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur goes down injured during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Coach Dorival Junior addressed the situation at a press conference: “Richarlison has not been called up for the Copa America because of a new injury he has suffered. He is not available, he had a new injury and that is why he is not on the list.”

In Richarlison’s absence, Dorival Junior turned to Real Madrid’s 17-year-old striker Endrick, hoping the young talent can fill the void left by the Tottenham star.

