Why is Sergiño Dest not playing for the USA in Copa America 2024?

The United States will host the 2024 Copa America and will return to compete after the great performance it achieved by taking fourth place after losing in the semifinals to Argentina in 2016.

This time, coach Gregg Berhalter has a team full of promising young players who are already playing in Europe’s top teams. However, defender Sergiño Dest is surprisingly not on the roster for Copa America 2024.

The team led by Christian Pulisic will seek to lift for the first time this trophy so desired by the countries from CONMEBOL and CONCACAF. The question is whether they will be able to make it despite the absence of the talented Sergiño Dest.

Sergiño Dest out of Copa America 2024

U.S. defender Sergiño Dest will miss Copa America 2024 due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee that will require surgery. He was injured during a training session with PSV and will be out of action for around 9 months.

The former Barcelona defender announced his injury through social networks:

“Unfortunately I tore my anterior cruciate ligament and will soon undergo surgery. I’m going to do my best to get back to my level as soon as possible. It will be a very tough period for me but I know it will only make me stronger. I will be back to make them proud.”