Why is the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP taking place on Saturday instead of Sunday?

The 2026 Azerbaijan GP is breaking from the usual F1 weekend schedule, with the Baku City Circuit set for an unusual Saturday race. But what prompted Formula 1 to make the switch?

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is breaking from Formula 1 tradition before the lights even go out. Instead of the usual Sunday race, the Baku City Circuit will host the main event on September 26, creating a very different rhythm.

The unusual schedule was not introduced as a sporting experiment. Formula 1 and the FIA agreed to move the race forward by one day after a request from the Azerbaijan promoter and relevant government stakeholders.

The entire Grand Prix weekend has shifted: practice begins Thursday, qualifying takes place Friday, and the race follows Saturday. That means the 2026 Azerbaijan GP will look noticeably different for fans following the championship.

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Why was the 2026 Azerbaijan GP moved to Saturday?

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was moved from Sunday, September 27, to Saturday, September 26, to avoid a clash with a national day in Azerbaijan. Formula 1 and the FIA confirmed the change in June 2025.

The date change is linked to Remembrance Day, observed in Azerbaijan on September 27, which commemorates those who lost their lives during the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in 2020.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain (Source: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

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Moving the Grand Prix forward by one day allows the country to observe the national day without the F1 event taking place at the same time. Motorsport.com reported that the adjustment was specifically made to avoid that clash.

The decision affects more than just the race itself. The entire Azerbaijan GP weekend has been shifted forward by one day, meaning the Formula 1 action begins on Thursday, September 24, with the first two practice sessions.

Friday features FP3 and qualifying, while the 51-lap Grand Prix takes place Saturday at 3 PM local time. This also makes Azerbaijan one of only two Saturday races on the 2026 F1 calendar, alongside the Las Vegas Grand Prix.