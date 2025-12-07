What happens if Lando Norris, Max Verstappen or Oscar Piastri win the 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi GP?

The Abu Dhabi GP in F1 today presents several outcome scenarios. Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri are competing in the final race of the season, each vying for the title in a season filled with complexities worth analyzing and considering.

Of the three championship contenders, Norris is in the strongest position to win. Several factors would need to align for the British driver not to secure the championship, even if he doesn’t emerge victorious at the Abu Dhabi GP this weekend.

Verstappen secured the pole position for the year’s closing race, demonstrating his readiness to challenge for the 2025 championship and potentially claim his fifth career title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Norris wins at Abu Dhabi GP?

If Lando Norris claims victory at the Abu Dhabi GP, he will secure his first Formula 1 world championship title. His championship lead will remain unchallenged even if Verstappen and Piastri also finish on the podium due to his existing points advantage.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Victory would elevate the British driver to 433 points in the standings, extending his lead over Verstappen by 18 points if Verstappen finish in second place at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Advertisement

see also What happens if Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri finish tied in the F1 2025 drivers’ standings?

What happens if Verstappen wins at Abu Dhabi GP?

If Max Verstappen win at the Abu Dhabi GP, he would need Norris to place fourth or lower to clinch the World Championship. Norris finishing on the podium would render Verstappen’s victory insufficient regardless of the margin in the standings.

Advertisement

What happens if Piastri wins at Abu Dhabi GP?

If Oscar Piastri triumphs at the Abu Dhabi GP, he requires Norris to finish sixth or lower to capture the F1 world title. Under those circumstances, even a second-place finish for Verstappen would be inconsequential, as Piastri would hold a standings advantage.