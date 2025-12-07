What happens if Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri finish tied in the F1 2025 drivers’ standings?

Max Verstappen will begin in pole position at the Abu Dhabi GP, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri behind him in second and third place, respectively. Should the race conclude as it starts, Norris will clinch the 2025 F1 championship, though the race’s unpredictable nature means anything can happen.

As evidenced two years ago when Verstappen captured the title in the final two laps of the same race against Lewis Hamilton, Abu Dhabi presents the last opportunity for the Dutch driver to secure his fifth F1 championship, inching closer to the German legend Michael Schumacher, who boasts seven titles.

Norris is eager to claim his first F1 world championship and holds the best chance to do so. With his second-place starting position, he simply needs to maintain his stellar performance over the season to secure the title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The last contender is Piastri, who requires a miracle to become the F1 world champion. Starting in third place, he must hope for both Verstappen and Norris to finish lower in the standings to win his first F1 championship.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

What happens If Verstappen, Norris, and Piastri end tied?

If Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri end up tied in the standings, the British driver will be crowned world champion, thanks to the number of second-place finishes he accumulated throughout the season.

Advertisement

see also What does Max Verstappen need at Abu Dhabi GP to win 2025 Formula 1 championship?

In this scenario, if Norris completes the race in ninth, Piastri in second, and Verstappen in fourth, all three would be tied at 410 points. This outcome gives Norris the greatest chance to become world champion at the Abu Dhabi GP, having consistently performed well throughout the season.

Advertisement

What happens if Verstappen and Norris end tied?

If Max Verstappen and Lando Norris finish tied in the standings, the British driver will claim the F1 world championship due to his superior number of second-place finishes during the season. Regardless of whether Verstappen finishes second in this race, Norris has an advantageous edge in this particular scenario.

SurveyWho is winning the 2025 F1 championship? Who is winning the 2025 F1 championship? already voted 0 people

Advertisement