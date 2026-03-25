Tiger Woods confirms he’ll try to play in the 2026 Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods is weighing his options for the 2026 Masters at Augusta as he continues his comeback after multiple surgeries. The golf legend recently returned to competition at the TGL Finals with Jupiter Links, but Woods notes that the rigorous demands of a full tournament present a very different challenge.

A typical Masters week requires at least two days of play, four if he makes the cut, combined with the physical strain of walking the course. Woods shared insights into his recovery process, explaining the challenges of aging and prior injuries.

“I’ve been trying. Just this body, it doesn’t recover like it did when it was 24 or 25. It doesn’t mean I’m not trying. I’ve been trying for a while. I’ve had a couple bad injuries here over the past year that I’ve had to fight through and it’s taken some time.”

Advertisement

Will Tiger Woods play in the 2026 Masters?

Tiger Woods doesn’t know yet if he’ll play in the 2026 Masters. “I keep trying. I want to play. I love the tournament. I’ve loved being there since when I was 19 years old. It’s meant a lot to me and my family over the years. I’m going to be there either way with The Loop that’s going up there as well as the Champions Dinner.”

Augusta’s demanding conditions with long walks, multiple days of play, and intense competition, make this decision especially critical for Woods. His team will monitor his health and performance in the coming weeks to determine if he can safely handle the event.

This was his response when asked if the decision would come down to the Friday before the Masters. “I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes. I’ll be practicing, playing at home this week and keep trying to make progress.”

Advertisement

When is the 2026 Masters Tournament?

The 2026 Masters is scheduled to take place from Thursday, April 9, through Sunday, April 12, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Tiger Woods would attempt to play the tournament at 50 years old.