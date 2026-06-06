Why is Neymar not playing today for Brazil vs Egypt in 2026 pre-World Cup friendly?

Brazil are gearing up for the 2026 World Cup with a final friendly match against Egypt, but the South Americans will be without Neymar as the forward continues to recover from a recent injury.

Brazil are playing their final test before the 2026 World Cup, facing Egypt in Cleveland. However, the Verdeamarelha are without Neymar on the field today and here’s the reason why.

Neymar recently suffered a grade two strain in his right calf. Reports suggest he could miss the start of the tournament, though manager Carlo Ancelotti remains hopeful to have him ready for the June 13 debut against Morocco.

While Neymar is not slated to start for Brazil, he remains a dangerous weapon off the bench once fully fit, as the medical staff refuse to rush his recovery.

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OS 11 ESCOLHIDOS!🔥



A Seleção está escalada para entrar em campo em Cleveland, na última etapa antes da Copa do Mundo.



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Neymar was a surprising call-up for Brazil

Prior to Ancelotti’s roster announcement, fans questioned whether the forward would make the cut. His eventual inclusion sparked debate, with critics suggesting it was more of a tribute than a form-based selection.

Though Neymar performed well individually for Santos during the 2025-26 season, his club narrowly escaped relegation by a single point, making his World Cup selection highly controversial.

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He is expected to begin the tournament on the bench, but Ancelotti will likely utilize him as a primary tactical substitute if the five-time champions struggle offensively.

Brazil’s starting lineup to face Egypt

For this final tune-up, Ancelotti fielded a starting XI that many expect will mirror the lineup against Morocco, though Gabriel Magalhaes is ultimately projected to start over Ibanez alongside Marquinhos in the World Cup defense.

Brazil’s starting XI to face Egypt: Alisson; Wesley, Marquinhos, Ibanez, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Vini Jr., Raphinha, and Igor Thiago.