Why is Phil Mickelson not playing at the 2026 Masters Tournament?

Phil Mickelson will not compete in the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National due to a personal family health matter. The legendary left-handed golfer, who has won six major championships, won’t be able to pursue a fourth green jacket.

With Mickelson and Tiger Woods absent, a new generation led by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau will try to deliver another epic chapter.

This will be the first time since 1994 that the tournament will not feature Mickelson or Woods, a clear sign that the old glory days of that rivalry are long behind.

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Is Phil Mickelson playing the 2026 Masters Tournament?

Phil Mickelson is not playing the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta. In the official statement confirming his decision, Lefty revealed that he will be out for an extended period of time, so it is also unclear whether he will be ready for the PGA Championship and the US Open.

How many Masters has Phil Mickelson won?

Phil Mickelson has won the Masters three times: 2004, 2006, and 2010. In addition, the legend is the oldest winner of a major in golf history after capturing the 2021 PGA Championship at the age of 50.