Brazil seemingly see good evolution from Neymar but 2026 World Cup debut remains unclear

Brazil and Carlo Ancelotti hope to have Neymar Jr. available for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil have already made roster changes ahead of the 2026 World Cup due to Wesley’s injury and hope to avoid further adjustments. While Neymar Jr. continues to recover positively, his availability for the team’s tournament opener remains uncertain.

Fabrizio Romano, via his X account, shared a statement from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) regarding the progression of the number 10’s recovery. “Neymar underwent MRI on Monday and tests showed a good evolution in his treatment — within the expected parameters.”

The press release also added: “He will follow the recovery preparation process planned by the medical commission of the Brazilian National Team.” The Seleção will begin their World Cup campaign on June 13. Will Carlo Ancelotti have Neymar available for the tournament opener?

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What injury is Neymar Jr. dealing with?

Neymar is racing against time to recover from a grade-two calf strain in his right leg. The 34-year-old sustained the injury on May 17, 2026, during Santos’ 3–0 defeat against Coritiba in the Brazilian domestic league.

Neymar Jr. stands for the national anthem prior to the international friendly match between Brazil and Panama

An MRI scan later revealed a partial tear of the muscle fibers rather than just minor swelling, forcing him to miss Brazil‘s pre-tournament friendlies against Panama and Egypt.

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Brazil’s participation in the 2026 World Cup

Brazil will play all three of their 2026 World Cup group stage matches in the United States as they headline Group C. The Seleção will make their tournament debut against Morocco on June 13 at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford.

For their second fixture, the five-time world champions will travel to the Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Stadium) to face Haiti on June 19. Finally, Brazil will wrap up the group stage with a highly anticipated clash against Scotland on June 24 at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) in Florida.

Brazil’s intriguing forward line

Neymar’s expected call-up adds to an intriguing attacking lineup for Brazil ahead of the World Cup:

Endrick (Lyon)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Igor Thiago (Brentford)

Luiz Henrique (Zenit)

Matheus Cunha (Manchester United)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Rayan (Bournemouth)

Vinícius Junior (Real Madrid)

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In search of a sixth World Cup title

Brazil are hunting for that legendary sixth FIFA World Cup title, and the vibe around the squad is pure focus. They grabbed their first three championships during the golden Pele era in 1958, 1962, and 1970, absolutely dominating the globe with Jogo Bonito.

Romario, Bebeto and Taffarel brought home number four in 1994 after a dramatic shootout in the US, and Ronaldo alongside Rivaldo secured their last star back in 2002 with their masterclass in Japan and South Korea.