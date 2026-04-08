2026 Masters Tournament Tee Times: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau lead the way at Augusta

The 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta promises to be one for the history books. For the first time since 1994, neither Tiger Woods nor Phil Mickelson will compete as fans and analysts are ready to follow closely all favorites including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Augusta’s course will test every aspect of their games, from precision off the tee to clutch putting. With challenging fairways, fast greens, and the unpredictable Georgia weather, the first two rounds will be crucial for setting the stage.

With so many storylines in play, from defending champions to rising talents and seasoned veterans, the tee times and groupings will be crucial in shaping the early leaderboard. Here’s a closer look at when and with whom Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will hit the course.

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What is Scottie Scheffler’s Tee Time at the 2026 Masters?

Scottie Scheffler will play alongside Robert MacIntyre and Gary Woodland. His first-round tee time is 1:44 PM ET on Thursday, followed by 10:19 AM ET in the second round on Friday. Scheffler is looking for a third green jacket at Augusta.

What is Rory McIlroy’s Tee Time at the 2026 Masters Tournament?

Rory McIlroy will tee off with Cameron Young and amateur Mason Howell. The defending champion starts round one on Thursday at 10:31 AM ET and round two on Friday at 1:44 PM ET. McIlroy’s schedule puts him in prime position to make a statement early and carry momentum through the weekend.

What is Bryson DeChambeau’s Tee Time at the 2026 Masters?

Bryson DeChambeau will join Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele. His first-round tee time is 10:07 AM ET, with a second-round start at 1:20 PM ET. Known for his power and analytical play, DeChambeau is expected to challenge Augusta’s toughest holes and put pressure on the leaders.

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Masters 2026: Tee Times of another notable group

Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, and Brooks Koepka form another intriguing group, starting at 1:20 PM ET in round one on Thursday and 9:55 AM ET in round two on Friday. Their experience and skill make them players to watch for potential early leaderboard moves.