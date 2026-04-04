Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are officially out of 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta

Phil Mickelson will not be part of the 2026 Masters Tournament, removing one of golf’s most recognizable names from the field. The 55-year-old veteran had been aiming to capture his fourth green jacket, but an official statement confirmed he will be sidelined for an extended period.

“Unfortunately, I will not play in the Masters Tournament next week and will be out for an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter. I have great respect for Augusta National Golf Club and it is definitely the most special week of the year. I wish everyone the best of luck and will be watching.”

Mickelson’s absence is a major storyline, especially considering his history at Augusta and his pursuit of another title late in his career. Without him, the tournament loses one of its most experienced contenders and a fan favorite who has consistently drawn attention.

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Who will miss the 2026 Masters Tournament?

Phil Mickelson is not the only notable absence ahead of the 2026 Masters. Tiger Woods is also expected to miss the tournament as he continues recovering from injury, further complicated by the controversial crash he was involved in just days ago. The setback prevents Woods from chasing more history at Augusta.

Woods had been attempting to tie Jack Nicklaus’ record of six Masters victories, a milestone that now remains out of reach for at least another year. His absence, combined with Mickelson’s withdrawal, removes two of the most iconic figures in Masters history.

With both legends out, the 2026 Masters Tournament will move forward without two players who have defined multiple eras at Augusta. The spotlight now shifts to the next generation, led by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy while fans wait to see if either Mickelson or Woods can return in the future.