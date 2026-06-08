NY Giants receive encouraging early update after Abdul Carter leaves practice

The New York Giants haven't even kicked off the 2026 season yet and are already dealing with an injury scare. OLB Abdul Carter was forced to leave minicamp early on Monday, but the latest updates suggest it is not a major long-term concern for the defense.

The New York Giants have a new head coach for the 2026 season and are hoping for a strong start. However, during a recent mandatory minicamp, the injury bug bit the team when standout rookie Abdul Carter left practice early due to an ankle injury. Fortunately, it was head coach John Harbaugh who delivered the reassuring news.

According to a report by Dan Duggan, Carter’s injury is not something that should overly concern Giants fans. “Harbaugh said Abdul Carter twisted his ankle. Harbaugh said it doesn’t look too serious,“ Duggan posted on X.

While the initial report of a twisted ankle triggered nightmare scenarios for the fanbase, it is especially critical considering Carter is entering a highly anticipated 2nd NFL season. As a rookie last year, he played in all 17 games, racking up 43 combined tackles and providing a consistent pass-rush presence.

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If Carter were to miss any extended time, who would replace him?

Kayvon Thibodeaux remains one of the best internal options to step up. While Thibodeaux has plenty of experience as an OLB, his 2025 campaign was cut short, limiting him to just 10 games. The last time he played a full season was in 2023, when he appeared in all 17 contests.

John Harbaugh: Abdul Carter twisted his ankle. Left practice early.



Doesn’t appear serious.



Two other linebackers took center stage in the post-practice huddle: LT and Harry. pic.twitter.com/tfmdDMZ3R0 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) June 8, 2026

Another intriguing name to watch is rookie Arvell Reese, who is widely considered a massive piece of the Giants’ future defensive foundation. However, because he is a rookie, giving him a full-time starting role right out of the gate is a decision Harbaugh and the coaching staff will likely weigh carefully.

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Carter remains central to Harbaugh’s master plan for the defense, but the team boasts enough roster depth to weather a minor setback. Ultimately, because the injury is considered minor, these contingency plans remain purely speculative and shouldn’t impact the franchise’s start to the 2026 season.