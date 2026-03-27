Tiger Woods reportedly involved in crash ahead of 2026 Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods was involved in a crash in Florida just days before the 2026 Masters Tournament, creating sudden uncertainty around his potential return. The incident comes at a time when Woods had been building momentum and expressing optimism about playing again. With Augusta National approaching, the timing raises fresh questions about his availability.

According to a report from ESPN, this is the situation. “Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. No details about the cause of the crash or Woods’ condition were immediately released by the sheriff’s office. Police are investigating, and a county sheriff is scheduled to speak with reporters at 5 p.m. ET.”

The report quickly sparked concern because Woods had recently suggested he was trending toward a return. His participation with Jupiter Links in the TGL finals had fueled optimism, and he indicated he would try to play if his body allowed it. However, he also noted that a final decision had not yet been made.

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Will Tiger Woods play in 2026 Masters?

Right now, it’s uncertain if Tiger Woods will play in the 2026 Masters Tournament. Before the crash, the golf legend sounded encouraged about his progress. After competing in the TGL finals with Jupiter Links, he spoke positively about how he was feeling physically.

Woods said he intended to try to play at Augusta but stopped short of confirming his participation. The plan depended on how his body responded in the days leading up to the tournament. Now, the crash introduces a new layer of uncertainty that could complicate those plans.

Did Tiger Woods crash again?

With no official update yet on his condition after the reported crash, attention turns to whether Tiger Woods can still attempt a return at the Masters. Any setback could delay his comeback once again, while positive news might keep the door open.