Connor McDavid, Oilers players sign off on hiring Mike Babcock out of retirement

The Edmonton Oilers reportedly learned Connor McDavid and the rest of the team approve going after Mike Babcock to become the team's new head coach.

The Edmonton Oilers are doing further research on Mike Babcock, as top coaching candidate Peter Laviolette was taken off the board by the Los Angeles Kings. According to a report, Connor McDavid and the rest of the Oilers were consulted before the organization moved forward with Babcock, and the players were open to bringing him out of retirement ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season.

“According to several sources, Babcock has spoken directly with owner Daryl Katz. Babcock has met with or spoken to several members of the team’s leadership group. Whatever happened in those meeting(s) was enough to eliminate any potential objection,” Elliotte Friedman reported on Sportsnet.

With McDavid and the rest of the locker room open to welcoming Babcock, the Oilers await any notice from the NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA) that could put their plans on hold. If there is no risk of legal trouble, then the Oilers may hire Babcock to lead the group next season. Babcock last coached an NHL game in November 2019, when he was the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since then, his name has been synonymous with controversy.

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Babcock’s drama in Columbus

After his stint with the Maple Leafs came to an end in 2019, Babcock took on an ad honorem role in college ice hockey. He returned to the NHL in July 2023, when he signed on to become the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Mike Babcock during an NHL event.

However, he resigned from the position before making his coaching debut amid allegations of improper behavior. Reports at the time stated that he invaded players’ privacy by going through their phones.

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Since then, Babcock hadn’t set foot inside an NHL organization’s facilities. However, as pleased as he admittedly was in retirement, it seems Edmonton may lure him back to the NHL.

Oilers may have convinced Babcock

The reported conversation with Katz is a strong starting point, and the fact that McDavid and the players are on board with the potential hiring may present an opportunity too good to pass up. After all, Babcock may get a chance to coach the best player in the NHL, and who knows how much longer McDavid will remain in the Gateway to the North.

If he signs in Edmonton, Babcock will get the chance to determine whether the Oilers are reaching the end of the road with McDavid or if he’s there to stay. Either way, it appears McDavid is comfortable letting Babcock take the wheel and put his future in the Stanley Cup-winning head coach’s hands.

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