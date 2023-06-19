The 2023 NCAA DI Baseball tournament began with the Regionals and Super Regionals on June 2 and now the College World Series is taking place where some teams like Virginia and Stanford were already eliminated during the First Round.

The first team to qualify for the 2023 CWS Semifinals were Florida, they eliminated Oral Roberts in what was a tight game that ended 5-4. Before that game they also eliminated Virginia 5-6.

So far the big favorite to reach the CWS Finals is Florida since they won a recent title in 2017. But other teams like LSU could get into the semifinals if they win against Wake Forest, LSU has 6 championships.

When do the 2023 CWS Semifinals start?

The first two games of the semifinals begin on June 21, both teams will play two games, the last games of the semifinals will be on June 22. All Semifinals will be in Omaha at the Charles Schwab Field.

2023 CWS Semifinals Games Schedule

The games will have the same format as the other stages of the College World Series, in addition it is expected that the attendance will be a little higher than 24,000 fans per game.

– No. 2 Florida vs. Game 9 Winner at 2:00 PM (ET) June 21

– Game 11 Winner vs Game 11 Loser at 2:00 PM (ET) June 22

– Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner 7:00 PM (ET) June 21

– Game 12 Winner vs. Game 12 Loser 7:00 PM (ET) June 22

How to watch the CWS Semifinals

ESPN is the network in charge of broadcasting all the College World Series games, which means that the games will be available through their platform and streaming apps.

Another option to watch the semifinals is Fubo with 7-day free trial, it is one of the best sports streaming services available in the United States to watch all major leagues and college sports.