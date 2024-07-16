Ingrid Andress took to social media as her performance of the national anthem at the Home Run Derby in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game left much to be desired.

Country singer Ingrid Andress has issued a public apology following her criticized rendition of the United States national anthem ahead of Monday night’s MLB Home Run Derby.

Andress, 32, was widely criticized on social media, with many calling it “disgraceful” and “disrespectful.” Some videos of the performance went viral, showing fans booing and some even muttering the words of the anthem.

Even some MLB players expressed disappointment with Andress’ performance. Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm was caught on camera struggling to contain his laughter as Andress sang.

What Ingrid Andress said after her questioned interpretation of the US anthem?

Andress admitted in a statement on social media that she was “drunk” during the presentation and that she is “checking into a center to get the help she needs.”

“I’m not gonna bullshit y’all, I was drunk last night,” Andress said. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, to all the fans and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I heard it’s super fun.”

Andress’s apology comes after a day of intense backlash to his performance. It remains to be seen whether her admission to being drunk and her commitment to seeking help will be enough to repair the damage done to her reputation.