Jose Altuve, star player of the Houston Astros, will miss the MLB All-Star Game. Find out all the details of his absence!

Jose Altuve, the Houston Astros‘ star second baseman, will not participate in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The news was confirmed Thursday by the official website MLB.com.

This season, Altuve is batting .309 with 13 home runs, 41 RBIs and 55 runs scored. He remains one of the best players at his position and a mainstay for the Astros.

Altuve’s loss is the second by a Latino player in the All-Star Game. Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers was also forced to waive his participation due to left shoulder discomfort.

Jose Altuve out of the 2024 MLB Star Game

Altuve will not be present at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game due to an injury to his left hand. The Houston Astros player was hit by a pitch to his left hand during the game against the Minnesota Twins on July 5. Since then, he has been dealing with discomfort and it was decided that it was in his best interest to not participate in the All-Star Game.

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros, Eugenio Suarez #7 of the Cincinnati Reds and Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals during the 89th MLB All-Star Game. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Altuve’s left hand has already given him problems in the past. In 2023, he fractured his left thumb during the World Baseball Classic, forcing him to miss much of the start of the regular season.

In Altuve’s place, Minnesota Twins second baseman Willi Castro has been added to the American League team. Despite the injury, Altuve remains a key player for the Astros. The Astros hope Altuve can return to action soon and can help the team compete for another World Series title.